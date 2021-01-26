Christine Lampard reacts after husband Frank is sacked as Chelsea F.C. head coach The star showed her support for her husband on Instagram

Christine Lampard has reacted to the news that her husband Frank Lampard has been sacked from his job as Head Coach for the Chelsea Football Club.

Frank, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the announcement, with a statement which read: "It has been a huge privilege and honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long. Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for their incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club. I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club."

He continued: "I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

Frank has been sacked as manager of Chelsea FC

"I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times. I wish the team and club every success for the future."

His statement sparked a big reaction amongst fans, friends and family - including Christine. She was among the first to like his post, which has so far racked up almost 60,000 likes.

Christine and Frank have been married since December 2015

Frank had been the head coach at Chelsea since 2019 and Christine recently talked about how important his job was to him.

Opening up about her surprise second pregnancy and how Frank had reacted to the news, the Loose Women panellist told her colleagues in a video interview: "Very, very excited."

The Loose Women star is expecting her second baby

She added: "I mean, gosh, football consumes 99 per cent of his brain, but the 1 per cent that is left got very very excited. It is personal happiness, within the four walls of our house, where we are spending most of our time. It is just a little bit of happiness, it is something to look forward to.

"I am starting to think about maybe buying a few little bits and pieces, it is all starting to feel a bit real. It has brought a smile certainly to my family and friends, it's just a lovely something to look forward to, there is so much darkness and bleakness and miserable news...it's been a lovely time."

