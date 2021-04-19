GMA's Michael Strahan inundated with support following exciting announcement The Good Morning America star is a man of many talents!

Michael Strahan has been keeping busy during the past few months, and couldn't wait to share his latest achievement with his followers on social media on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning America star announced some "big news" involving his brand – and received plenty of support from his loyal fans.

The former sportsman and his business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini have further expanded their men's wearhouse partnership with a collection of workleisure apparel under his label MSX by Michael Strahan.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twin daughters model their famous dad's fashion collection

The TV personality shared footage of himself modelling pieces from the new collection, alongside the message: "Big news… and it's not about my gap this time lol!

"Starting today, MSX by Michael Strahan is available at @menswearhouse!!

"Thank you all for your continued support for our line! We couldn't do it without you! Link in bio to shop our new styles."

GMA's Michael Strahan delighted fans with exciting news about his fashion label

Comments soon followed, with one person writing: "Congratulations Michael I am so proud of you," while another wrote: "So exciting. Congratulations." A third added: "You are very inspirational. Well done."

Michael's M by Michael Strahan Instagram page also announced the news by posting a news article detailing the new collection.

Alongside the screenshot was a quote from Michael which read: "I couldn't be prouder to expand our partnership and bring MSX to Men's Wearhouse and Moores."

Michael founded his fashion brand in 2015

The post then went on to say: "Our new MSX workleisure styles, combined with our collection tailored suits and high-quality denim, provide a variety of affordable wardrobe staples for any occasion."

The new collection includes hoodies, joggers, T-shirts and polos, starting from $19.99 and going up to $39.99.

Michael launched his Collection by Michael Strahan in 2015, and launched MSX by Michael Strahan a year later.

The star often shares footage of himself modelling pieces from his brand's latest collections and recently shared a sweet video of his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 16, finding their dad's fashion brand in a shop during a trip to the mall.

The GMA star's latest collection was inspired by lockdown

In footage shared on Michael's Instagram account, the twins were seen promoting their dad's suits, and were trying on pieces while walking around the shop.

In the caption, the former footballer wrote: "@isabella.strahan and @sophialstrahan with the greatest commercial. For @mbymichaelstrahan. Love my girls! P.S. They make a good point, you should check out my line!! #RaiseYourGame."

