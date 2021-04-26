6 of the most stylish couples on the Oscars 2021 red carpet These couples rocked the red carpet

The 2021 Oscars saw plenty of couples rock the red carpet, including Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford, as well as Halle Berry and Van Hunt. Since the prestigious event was pushed back by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, our favourite celebrity duos did not hold back when it came to bringing the glitz and glamour to the occasion.

The event was held across two venues in Hollywood - the Dolby Theatre and downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station - while British nominees gathered at the BFI Southbank, joining the show via a live stream.

We couldn’t get enough of the loved-up red carpet looks, and have rounded up the hottest selection of stylish couples for you to see.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt looked super stylish

Halle Berry stepped out onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Van Hunt, but we have to admit that all eyes were on her brand-new hairdo! The actress has had her hair cut into a dramatic bunt bob with trendy micro fringe, and the star looked thrilled with her new look as she posed for the cameras in her gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress. The strapless design with its eye-catching purple hue, features a ruched bodice and flowing material skirt. Her partner Van opted for an all-black ensemble with a very stylish velour suit jacket.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Leslie Odom Jr. dazzled in real gold suit

Leslie opted to channel Oscars glitz with a very eye-catching suit in 24-carat gold - he certainly gets style points for pushing the boundaries! Meanwhile, Nicolette wowed in a dramatic black dress with a daring thigh-high split and oversized bow detail. The couple welcomed their son Able Phineas in March, and this was the couple's first date night since the birth!

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan looked like a real-life princess

Promising Young Woman actress Carey Mulligan pulled out all of the stops with her Disney-princess look on the red carpet. The yellow two piece includes a dramatic full skirt and a bandeau top, striking the perfect balance between traditional and modern. Her husband Marcus, who Carey married in 2012, is a member of Mumford and Sons and he also looked flawless for the awards, keeping his look classic with a monochrome tuxedo.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Sacha and Isla are a fashion forward couple

Although unable to attend the actual ceremony, that did not stop actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher from getting in on the Oscars action as they attended a very special screening of the awards in Australia. Isla's effortlessly stylish gown secures a place on this list with its sophisticated shape and cool pocket detail. Sacha did not disappoint in the style stakes either, opting for a bold ensemble including a brown suit jacket, white trousers and brown bowtie.

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak

Steven Yeun and his wife looked flawless

Best known as Glen from The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun scrubbed up to appear on the red carpet at the Oscars. He looked oh-so smart in a traditional tuxedo while his wife Joana Pak wowed in a plunging black dress. The design has a split in the leg and military-style buttons at the front, and Joana paired it with simple black accessories.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Viola Davis and her husband looked so glam

The actress Viola Davis walked the red carpet alongside her husband – and the pair looked fabulous! Viola sported an age-defying dress with lattice detailing and sweeping skirt. Viola's husband Julius went for a monochrome look, selecting a cream and black tuxedo jacket and satin striped trousers.

