Riz Ahmed clears up 'secret' wedding rumours during Tonight Show appearance The Venom actor revealed he got married during lockdown

Riz Ahmed has opened up about his recent wedding, revealing the identity of his new wife as American novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

The British-Pakistani actor surprised fans earlier this week when he mentioned that he was married during an appearance on the podcast Grounded with Louis Theroux. At the time, the 38-year-old Venom star did not reveal his wife's name or any details about the wedding which is believed to have happened in late 2020.

However, the actor has now spilled all about his recent nuptials to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and insisted that he really wasn't trying to hide anything.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Riz Ahmed talks getting married in lockdown on The Tonight Show

"It's a weird one, isn't it?" Riz replied when Jimmy quizzed him about the rumours that the wedding had intentionally been kept a secret. "I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don't get on the megaphone about stuff, it's like it's a 'secret'. But I never know how much is oversharing."

Riz revealed that he first met Fatima, whose debut novel was the first book published by Sarah Jessica Parker's publishing imprint SJP for Hogarth, in New York City while preparing for his role in new movie Sound of Metal.

"We just both sat down at the same table in a café, where we both turned up to write. We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting," he recalled.

"And we struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line. But it's weirdly one of the many things about preparing for this role that was so special. It just brought a lot of goodness into my life."

Fatima Farheen Mirza's debut novel was published by Sarah Jessica Parker's publishing imprint

Riz also opened up about what it was like to tie the knot during lockdown, telling host Jimmy: "It was kind of interesting, doing it with COVID and everything going on, we obviously kept it super intimate and socially distanced.

"It was just hardly anyone there, did it in a backyard, which was nice in lots of ways. I think the nicest thing about it was, you didn't have 500 aunties hanging around you pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties, but Asian weddings are big, and you've always got these people crawling out of the woodwork."

