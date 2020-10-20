Fern Britton breaks her silence on This Morning co-star John Leslie's trial Fern took to Twitter following John's court verdict

Fern Britton has taken to Twitter to show her support for her former This Morning co-star, John Leslie. Former TV presenter John was this week found not guilty of sexual assault, and following the verdict, his friend celebrated the news on social media.

"@johnlesliestott Has been found not guilty," Fern, 63, wrote, alongside three celebration emojis. Her followers were quick to comment on her post. "Great news - Hopefully people will leave him alone now, it's a shame John is not on TV anymore he was and is a great presenter and a lovely man... always kind to his fans and supporters. Big hugs," one wrote.

WATCH: John Leslie cleared of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court

A second added: "No wonder he was found not guilty. He did nothing wrong and never would. Met John several times when he came into the pub in Edinburgh that I used to work in. One of the most down to earth blokes I have ever met."

And a third wrote: "Very pleased at this. Now I hope he can be allowed to get on with his life. I do wish he was still on our screens. Was a great natural presenter. You have been a true friend to him."

Fern and John presented This Morning together

John, 55, had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of grabbing a woman's breasts at a Christmas party in 2008. The jury returned their not guilty verdict after 23 minutes of deliberation following a week-long trial.

His former co-presenters Fern and Anthea Turner acted as character witnesses in his trail.

Upon hearing the verdict, the former Blue Peter presenter began to sob in the dock. His father, Les Stott, who attended court every day, punched the air in celebration before he too broke down in tears.

John pictured with his father outside court

John – whose full name is John Leslie Stott – had told the jury he could not remember being at the party, and described the single allegation of sexual assault from 5 December 2008 as "crazy" and "ludicrous".

Giving evidence, he said: "I would not have touched her like some mannequin and walked off."

