Rebel Wilson announces major news with stunning new photo – fans react The Cats actress is busy filming in the UK

Rebel Wilson never keeps still and has been travelling all over the place for work of late.

Most recently, the Hollywood star has been spending time in the UK to work on an upcoming drama, and it sounds like it's going more than well.

On Wednesday, the Cats actress took to Instagram to confirm that her new film, The Almond and the Seahorse, was in its final week of filming.

The 41-year-old posted a first-look photo from the movie, showing her in character sitting at a table in a restaurant.

In the screengrab, Rebel looked glamorous in a low-cut black dress, with her blonde hair styled in waves.

The star's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look just simply gorgeous. Can't wait to see this," while another wrote: "Can't wait for this. You're stunning!" A third added: "You have the best smile."

Rebel Wilson shared a first-look at her new film The Almond and the Seahorse

What's more, the kind-hearted star gave a shout-out to the restaurant she was filming in.

Rebel posted the name of the restaurant, Mustard & Co, on Instagram, along with a picture of the menu.

The restaurant is situated in Liverpool, and offers a vast array of tasty looking dishes, from salads and sandwiches to sharing platters.

The Hollywood star has been making the most of her time in the UK

During her time in the UK, Rebel has made the most of it, and recently went to visit Paul McCartney's childhood home.

The star also spent time in London prior to going to Liverpool, and enjoyed spending her days cycling around the city and seeing the sites of the capital.

The Almond and the Seahorse is Rebel's first non-comedy film, and the star even took a short social media hiatus last month in order to fully focus on her work.

In a video posted in March, Rebel told her followers: "Hey, hey, hey! So I'm going to sign off for a bit because I am filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention and it's a very different type of role for me so I need to immerse myself in it.

Rebel has been incredibly busy this year

"So guys, I'm going to take a little bit of a break. I will be back. But I hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy.

"I'm sure I'll be back posting hot selfies in no time," Rebel added.

The Almond and The Seahorse is set to be an emotional film, telling the story of two couples where one partner has survived a traumatic brain injury, exploring how it impacts their lives together.

