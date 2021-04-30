Rebel Wilson is a beach babe in figure-hugging swimwear

Hannah Hargrave
Pooch Perfect host Rebel Wilson wowed fans with a dreamy beach snapshot wearing figure-hugging swimwear on the set of her new movie
Rebel Wilson took to the beach on Friday for a freezing cold encounter - and still managed to look amazing!
The Australian actress was filming her new movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, on a chilly beach in the UK and shared a snapshot on Instagram.
But despite the cooler climate, the sun was shining and Rebel wowed in a skintight wetsuit which showed off her incredible weight loss.
Rebel captioned the image in which she had her arms around her co-star, Charlotte Gainsbourg: "The CHILLIEST day on set with my amazingly talented and gorgeous co-star @charlottegainsborg #TheAlmondAndTheSeahorse #Westkirby."
The beach was in Merseyside and a far cry from the sun-soaked Californian sea and sand she is used to in Los Angeles where she lives.
However, the Australian Pooch Perfect star seems to be embracing all that England has to offer and has been sharing her British adventures on Instagram with her fans.
They've included strolls in the countryside, lemon drizzle cake and even a spot of nude sunbathing!
Rebel spent last year focusing on her health and completely overhauled her mind and body.
She lost more than 65lbs and feels amazing. The star has a busy work year ahead of her now though what with her new show, Pooch Perfect, and filming this movie, which is her first non-comedic role.
Rebel is also launching her career as a children's book author and has another movie in the pipeline too.
