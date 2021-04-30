Rebel Wilson is a beach babe in figure-hugging swimwear The Pooch Perfect host was filming her new movie

Rebel Wilson took to the beach on Friday for a freezing cold encounter - and still managed to look amazing!

The Australian actress was filming her new movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, on a chilly beach in the UK and shared a snapshot on Instagram.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks unreal in risqué black lingerie

But despite the cooler climate, the sun was shining and Rebel wowed in a skintight wetsuit which showed off her incredible weight loss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about weight loss journey

Rebel captioned the image in which she had her arms around her co-star, Charlotte Gainsbourg: "The CHILLIEST day on set with my amazingly talented and gorgeous co-star @charlottegainsborg #TheAlmondAndTheSeahorse #Westkirby."

The beach was in Merseyside and a far cry from the sun-soaked Californian sea and sand she is used to in Los Angeles where she lives.

MORE: Rebel Wilson sunbathe in her underwear in unexpected selfie

SEE: Rebel Wilson's bathtub selfie is totally unexpected

Rebel wowed in her form-fitting wetsuit

However, the Australian Pooch Perfect star seems to be embracing all that England has to offer and has been sharing her British adventures on Instagram with her fans.

They've included strolls in the countryside, lemon drizzle cake and even a spot of nude sunbathing!

Rebel spent last year focusing on her health and completely overhauled her mind and body.

MORE: Rebel Wilson debuts stunning hair transformation

RELATED: Rebel Wilson looks fabulous in figure-flattering dress

Rebel recently put on a cheeky display from her trailer too

She lost more than 65lbs and feels amazing. The star has a busy work year ahead of her now though what with her new show, Pooch Perfect, and filming this movie, which is her first non-comedic role.

Rebel is also launching her career as a children's book author and has another movie in the pipeline too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.