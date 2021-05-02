Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit - and everyone is saying the same thing The Pitch Perfect star's commitment to her health journey has continued to pay off.

Rebel Wilson’s year of health was nothing short of inspiring, and her continued dedication to it past that time has been too.

The Hustle star’s hard work has paid off, and she proved that yet again when she shared a snap of herself lounging in an RV on Instagram Sunday, showing off her incredible physique in a black Gul wetsuit.

Rebel's commitment to her fitness and health journey has been incredible!

In the photo, Rebel lounges in a plush cream leather seat and kicks up her feet on the dashboard as she glances at the camera. The Pitch Perfect star was glowing and rocked her blonde locks in soft waves and sported a pink glossy lip.

“Let’s go! Vamos #roadtrip,” she captioned the snap. Fans went wild over the photo, with one writing, “you look stunning!” Another added, “You look so good!,” while another chimed in “Rebel! You go gurl! Thoughts from Brisbane. I’m surprised, impressed, and inspired all at once by you.”

Rebel shared more photos of herself wearing the wetsuit in her Instastory, giving fans more of a glimpse into her luxe RV. In one snap, Rebel can be seen striking a pose on a plush cream couch while resting her feet on a printed rug.

This was just the latest time the thesp shared a photo of herself wearing the body-hugging swimwear. Before she wrapped her upcoming film The Almond and the Seahorse, Rebel uploaded a photo on Instagram that showed her standing on a beach in the UK rocking the look as she wrapped her arms around her costar Charlotte Gainsbourg.

"The CHILLIEST day on set with my amazingly talented and gorgeous co-star @charlottegainsborg #TheAlmondAndTheSeahorse #Westkirby," she captioned the snap.

Rebel went on to post a short video on Instagram from a boat, revealing that she had wrapped the film as she thanked the crew for their amazing work.

In the clip, the sun was setting and Rebel wowed with hot-pink lipstick and beach-blown hair. She gave fans a look at her surroundings in Liverpool and called it, "beautiful".

The film wrap is a bittersweet one for Rebel who has loved making the movie, which is her first non-comedic role - something she's wanted for a long time.

She previously opened up about her desire to take on more serious acting projects and admitted it was part of the reason she decided to overhaul her health and lose more than 65lbs.

Rebel recently wrapped filming on her first non-comedic role

She told the Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

