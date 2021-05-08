E! star Giuliana Rancic makes surprising career move - fans react

Red carpet star Giuliana Rancic has shocked fans after admitting she is making a major career move.

The mom-of-one shared on Instagram on Friday that she has "a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life."

It means that after 20 years of hosting E!'s red carpet events, the star is stepping behind the cameras.

Giuliana made the announcement on social media

"To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life," she shared.

Posting a picture from behind the scenes of the Oscars, Giuliana went on to thank her production team for the "beautiful memories"⁣ and "to all the viewers, all around the world, thank you for watching and supporting me as we went along together on this red carpet ride."

"The end of an era! You’ll be missed on the red carpet," shared one fan, as another added: "So happy for you. I’m going to miss seeing you on the red carpet, especially your fashion picks!"

She started with E! in 2002

E! Correspondent Melanie Bromley called the star "such an inspiration to all of us."

"You are a legend! I’m so blessed to have learned from your and worked with you," added Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

"While we will all miss watching Giuliana bring her iconic interview style, infectious humor and keen sense of fashion to E!’s red carpet, we are excited to announce a development deal across NBCUniversal where she will bring her passion projects to life," an E! spokesperson told HELLO!

"We look forward to collaborating with Giuliana in the future and we will always be her biggest fans -- on and off the carpet.”

The mom-of-one is stepping behind the cameras

Guiliana was known as the Queen of the red carpet, talking to the entertainment industry's A-listers across the Oscars, Grammys, Globes and Emmys.

Giuliana's red carpet interviews are often memorable – she once placed a Hawaiian lei garland (pronounced "lay") around George Clooney's neck, and told him she "always wanted to lei him".

She's also juggled with Glee actress Jane Lynch and downed tequila with Cindy Crawford.

Giuliana has been hosting the E! red carpets for 20 years

She has been married to Bill Rancic since 2007 and welcomed their son via surrogracy in 2012.

In 2011 she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and she underwent a double lumpectomy, followed by radiation treatment, and later a bilateral mastectomy.

