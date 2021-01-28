Priyanka Chopra left 'freaking out' after wardrobe malfunction in strapless dress The star didn’t know what to do!

Priyanka Chopra had to put her acting skills to good use when she suffered an epic wardrobe malfunction in front of thousands of people.

The Baywatch star shared details on Instagram of the moment she was left horrified to discover her dress had broken at a red carpet event - and she shared photos of the aftermath too!

Priyanka - who is married to Nick Jonas - posted several glamorous snapshots of herself posing in a beautiful, strapless gown at a star-studded event and explained: "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside.

"The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year.

"The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!"

She then promoted her book, Unfinished, when she wrote: "Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished!"

Priyanka detailed her embarrassing moment which also appears in her new memoir Unfinished

Priyanka’s fans insisted despite her dress fail, she still looked "sensational," and "gorgeous".

Many of them also took the opportunity to quiz her on her personal life, asking if motherhood was in her future.

The actress has been married to Nick since 2018, and her followers want them to start a family.

Priyanka has been married to Nick since 2018

"Pregnancy announcement?" asked one, while a second said: "I was hoping for a pregnancy announcement?"

Priyanka recently opened up about married life with Nick and told Marie Claire that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down their hectic lifestyle.

"Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together," she said. "It only took a global pandemic for that to happen."

