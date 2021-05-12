Oti Mabuse suffers side-effects after home remedy goes wrong The dancer won't be doing this again!

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has been feeling a little bit under the weather recently, and in her spare time she decided to try a gift from co-star Nancy Xu.

Oti had been gifted some hot sauce by her fellow professional dancer, and thought it could be the perfect cure for her cold.

However, the remedy proved to be a little too much for Oti, who took to her Instagram Stories to explain the disastrous results.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse suffers side-effects after home remedy gone wrong

"I wasn't feeling well, so I decided to go for some of Nancy's hot sauce," the star explained in a video where she showed off part of the offending item's bottle.

"Wow, another level," she stated. "I put hot sauce in my… I have to record something. I don't even feel my tongue right now, like...

"Nancy, what is in this?" she questioned as the video ended.

The star was not impressed with the hot sauce

Although the hot sauce seems to have made the situation worse, we hope Oti is feeling better soon!

Nancy later responded to Oti's videos, adding a crying with laughter sticker on the first post, before revealing her secret ingredient in a second.

"Is chili, chili and chili, chachacha," the dancer responded.

Oti has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2015, and is the only professional to have won back-to-back series, winning with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey.

Nancy joined the show in 2019, but has only been paired with a celebrity during the 2019 Children in Need special, in which she danced with EastEnders star Rudolph Walker.

Nancy shared her secret ingredient

However, Oti recently shocked the Strictly fanbase when she appeared to hint that the 2021 series could be her last on the show.

But she later clarified her comments on Steph's Packed Lunch saying that she "didn't explain herself" properly.

"So I'm going to be that same dancer for 55 years, still on Strictly being asked the same question," she confirmed.

Oti admitted that when it comes to her position on Strictly she takes it "one year at a time".

"The thing about Strictly is, is that I take it one year at a time, and that is what I should have said," she explained.

