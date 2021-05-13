Ginger Zee's hair transformation is nothing like you'd expect It's lucky she has a good sense of humour!

Ginger Zee has an allegiance of loyal fans who adore her naturally curly hair but they may change their tune after its latest makeover.

The popular GMA meteorologist is regularly asked how she maintains her luscious locks - and it turns out her husband, Ben Aaron, has something to do with it.

Ginger's TV star beau videoed a hilarious clip involving her weave and her response to it was amazing.

WATCH: Ginger Zee shows off impressive physique with at-home workout

The video showed Ben panning the camera around, and Ginger's weave hanging on the door. He wrote: "When Ginger goes to sleep and leaves her hair out."

Ben then proceeded to place the hair on his head in various styles and rock out pretending to be her.

His fans were in hysterics and good-natured Ginger had something to say too.

Ben was in a playful mood when he wore Ginger's weave

"Ummmm if you wash it and give it a nice deep condition you can do whatever you want," she commented, and Ben's social media followers said they adored their cute interaction, insisting: "You are made for one another."

The couple love to mock each other on Instagram and Ginger recently posted a clip of her husband on his hands and knees vacuuming the living room floor.

"Tell me it's Mother's Day without saying it's Mother's Day," Ginger wrote alongside the video, which she couldn't resist showing her fans, who thought it was the best gift.

Ginger has naturally curly hair - which her fans love

"Oh my! That is the exact Mother's Day present I get every year! And love it!" wrote one, while another remarked: "Ben is one of a kind! Thank you for sharing your life with us."

The husband and wife duo don't just share plenty of laughs, they also have two adorable young boys, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

Ginger and Ben are proud parents to their boys

Several years ago Ben put to rest rumours that they were expecting baby number three with a blunt and quirky Facebook message.

He wrote: "I’m always amazed at how many people ask Ginger if she’s pregnant. It’s as if they skipped that section of their ethical education and think it’s an appropriate thing to do. It’s not.

"A woman could look like she swallowed a Volkswagen while eating pickles and ice cream and lactating, I still would not ask if she was pregnant. Just don’t ask and no she’s not."

