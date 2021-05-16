Jennifer Lopez teases exciting news amid Ben Affleck romance rumours The Jenny from the Block hitmaker recently split up from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has had an eventful start to the year, but she's promising a lot of fun this summer!

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to share a picture of herself in the studio, alongside the caption: "Sexy summer fun coming."

The mother-of-two's fans were more than delighted by the post, with many taking to the comments section to have their say. "Ooooh yeah!" one wrote, while another commented: "I can't wait!" A third teased: "Bennifer summer?"

VIDEO: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together for good?

JLo's post follows shortly after she reunited with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

The former couple were reported to have spent several days vacating together in Montana after attending the VAX Live: "The Concert to Reunite the World event on 2 May, which aired 8 May.

Ever since, fans – who affectionately refer to them as Bennifer – are hoping that the couple will get back together.

Jennifer split up from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April following a two-year engagement.

Jennifer Lopez has teased some exciting news with her fans

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

Since the rumours surrounding JLo and Ben's reunion have come to light, ARod has spoken out.

The former baseball star was pictured on Tuesday for the first time since JLo returned from Montana with Ben, and as he headed to a restaurant in Miami, he was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fans are hoping they will get back together

"Go Yankees," he simply responded.

Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben’s beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

It comes after multiple sources revealed that Alex was “shocked” by Jennifer and Ben’s reunion and had hoped that he would “be able to make it work and reconnect” with his ex.

JLo is a doting mother to twins Emme and Max

Since their split, Jennifer and Alex have been supported by their respective families, who have also attended public events with them.

JLo was joined by her mother Guadalupe at the VAX Live concert, while Alex was joined by his daughters Natasha and Ella, and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her husband, at a recent red carpet event.

