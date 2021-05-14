Jennifer Lopez says album released whilst dating Ben Affleck is her 'favourite' The couple have reportedly rekindled their romance

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her album This is me… Then, which she released whilst dating Ben Affleck back in 2002, is her favourite.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the newly single superstar was reacting to the fact that fans have helped it re-enter the album charts again after 19 years.

"All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me...Then is my favorite album I've ever done…so far! I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years…here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen," she wrote alongside a 30-second clip showing some of the videos shot for the album.

The album features one of Jennifer's most popular songs, Jenny from the Block, and Ben made an appearance in the iconic music video.

The star shared a video featuring songs from her 2002 album

The four-minute footage shows a steamy moment between the couple with Jennifer in a hot pink bikini and Ben in a white tank top.

The couple, who split later in 2004, can be seen sunbathing on a boat while the Good Will Hunting actor touched his fiancée's famous derriere.

The video also makes reference to the tabloids' obsession with their relationship, including surveillance camera footage and pap photos of the two.

The couple went their separate ways in 2004

Back in 2010 the mother-of-two spoke of the pressures that the media put on their relationship during a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

"I love Ben, he's a great guy, but it was a lot for both of us to be under that type of siege for two years straight," she said.

"We were on the cover of every magazine, every week, it was just a weird thing… Our relationship, I think, did suffer because of that. That's not the only reason… but I think it definitely played a part in the dynamic of our relationship."