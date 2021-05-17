Robbie Williams is every inch the doting dad in heart-melting photo with both daughters The singer shares four children with Ayda Field

Robbie Williams has melted hearts after appearing in a new snapshot with both his daughters, eight-year-old Teddy and two-year-old Coco.

His wife Ayda Field took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share photos of their family time - including one of the British singer walking with their little girls. "Daddy and his girls," the former Loose Women star gushed.

Over the past year, both Robbie and Ayda have been giving fans a glimpse into their personal lives during lockdown. The family mainly resided at their home in Los Angeles.

Last year, the pop star expressed his gratitude for being able to spend so much time at home with his loved ones. "I've been wanting to get back to work and do things," he said on Heart radio.

"And I've been thinking, 'I've got sort of anxiety about, I can't get and be and do' - wasn't sure what this meant! x, and then I thought to myself, 'Do you know what, I'm in exactly the right place with exactly the right people at exactly the right time.'

"There might never be another time on the planet where I get to spend this much concentrated time with my family, my kids so I’m very grateful."

Ayda shared this sweet snap of Robbie with their two daughters Coco and Teddy

Ayda, 42, and Robbie, 47, tied the knot back in 2010 and went on to welcome four children - Teddy, Coco, and sons Charlie, six, and Beau, one.

Back in February, the Williams family celebrated Beau's first birthday by sharing photos of his fabulous celebrations throughout the day. The famous couple announced their fourth child's arrival last Valentine's Day after keeping the pregnancy secret - Beau was born via a surrogate.

