Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has fans saying the same thing with striking new photo Damian is the model's only child

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has shared a striking new photo on Instagram – and it's sparked quite the reaction amongst his followers.

The 19-year-old can be seen in the snapshot reaching out his arm and holding a Rubik's puzzle. He appears to be stood in the courtyard of the family home, wearing a white linen shirt and trousers with his long hair left loose around his shoulders.

"Come onnnnn," he simply captioned the image. His fans were quick to react, including Hollywood actress Sharon Stone who wrote, "U r so [three red love hearts]." Michelle Visage added, "CUTIE." "Brains and beauty," another follower remarked with a fourth stating: "You're incredibly beautiful."

The snapshot also gave a sneak peek at the stylish outdoor space, featuring blue patterned floor tiles, a large mirror, blue table and rattan garden furniture.

Damian sparked a big fan reaction with his latest photo

Damian and his mother Elizabeth are incredibly close and spent lockdown together at their home in Hertfordshire, along with a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The swimwear model likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! back in April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes".

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

"There are nine of us," she revealed at the time. "I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth and Damian – her only child – are extremely close. In celebration of her birthday in June, he sweetly shared a snapshot of the pair together, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my twin!! My partner in crime forever. I love you mama xxxxxx."

