Elizabeth Hurley shows unbelievably toned stomach in bikini snapshot – fans react

The 55-year-old looks better than ever

Gemma Strong

Elizabeth Hurley has marked the end of her 'pretend vacation' – and she has certainly left on a high!

The 55-year-old shared a bikini snapshot on Instagram on Sunday, and fans were blown away by her flat and toned stomach.

The image shows Elizabeth sat by the water and sipping on a glass of champagne. She is dressed in a green bikini with her long hair falling down her back.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

The star wrote: "Alas, my #pretendvacation is drawing to a close; time to return to the mud & fog of my beloved Herefordshire. Fingers crossed it will snow so it'll be bikini time again…

"Just enough time to squeeze in a glass of ice cold champagne before I pack. #stayhome #livingthroughmycameraroll."

elizabeth-hurley-toned-stomach

Elizabeth stunned fans with her latest bikini photo

She was quickly inundated with compliments. "I would literally kill to have your tummy (and the rest!)," one fan joked. A second wrote: "I love how you are just who you want to be... you have it... flaunt it. Have a great week!"

Elizabeth has been delighting followers with her throwback holiday photos – but she took a break from bikini snapshots last week to share a sweet family picture.

elizabeth-hurley-son-throwback

The star previously shared a throwback snapshot showing her and Damian together

Taking to her Stories, the actress posted a photo showing her with her son Damian as a baby. The pair could be seen bundled up against the cold during their break in St Moritz in 2003. Elizabeth simply captioned the post: "When life was simpler."

Elizabeth and her 18-year-old son are incredibly close. Damian – who bares an extraordinary resemblance to his mum – has followed her into the modelling world, having signed up with Tess Management model agency back in September 2018.

elizabeth-hurley-damian-twins

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

He often shares photos taken with Elizabeth, and in celebration of her birthday in June, he sweetly shared a snapshot of the pair together, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my twin!! My partner in crime forever. I love you mama xxxxxx."

