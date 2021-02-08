Elizabeth Hurley shows unbelievably toned stomach in bikini snapshot – fans react The 55-year-old looks better than ever

Elizabeth Hurley has marked the end of her 'pretend vacation' – and she has certainly left on a high!

The 55-year-old shared a bikini snapshot on Instagram on Sunday, and fans were blown away by her flat and toned stomach.

MORE: 10 of the most unique celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins and more

The image shows Elizabeth sat by the water and sipping on a glass of champagne. She is dressed in a green bikini with her long hair falling down her back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

The star wrote: "Alas, my #pretendvacation is drawing to a close; time to return to the mud & fog of my beloved Herefordshire. Fingers crossed it will snow so it'll be bikini time again…

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini body: Model's diet and fitness secrets revealed

"Just enough time to squeeze in a glass of ice cold champagne before I pack. #stayhome #livingthroughmycameraroll."

Elizabeth stunned fans with her latest bikini photo

She was quickly inundated with compliments. "I would literally kill to have your tummy (and the rest!)," one fan joked. A second wrote: "I love how you are just who you want to be... you have it... flaunt it. Have a great week!"

MORE: Piers Morgan shocks with his reaction to Elizabeth Hurley’s risqué photos

Elizabeth has been delighting followers with her throwback holiday photos – but she took a break from bikini snapshots last week to share a sweet family picture.

The star previously shared a throwback snapshot showing her and Damian together

Taking to her Stories, the actress posted a photo showing her with her son Damian as a baby. The pair could be seen bundled up against the cold during their break in St Moritz in 2003. Elizabeth simply captioned the post: "When life was simpler."

MORE: Who is Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian? All you need to know

Elizabeth and her 18-year-old son are incredibly close. Damian – who bares an extraordinary resemblance to his mum – has followed her into the modelling world, having signed up with Tess Management model agency back in September 2018.

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

He often shares photos taken with Elizabeth, and in celebration of her birthday in June, he sweetly shared a snapshot of the pair together, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my twin!! My partner in crime forever. I love you mama xxxxxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.