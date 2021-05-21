Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare new picture of herself as she heads to the beach The star rarely appears on her social media channel

Jools Oliver delights fans with adorable throwback family snaps and a few new pictures of her children here and there – so her followers would have no doubt loved the new photo she shared of herself this week.

On Thursday, the mother-of-five uploaded a new full-length snap of herself and her friend as she documented a fun day out in Wells-next-the-Sea, in Norfolk.

The 46-year-old was spending the day with her team as they shot new photos for her Little Bird By Jools Oliver collection for Next.

"Shoot day with these lovely people," she wrote across a picture showing a surfing board.

Joking about the terrible weather, which saw Jools wrap up warm in a knee-length puffer jacket and wear winter boots, she said: "A bit chilly to be fair!!!"

Jools at the beach with her friend

Jools confirmed her collaboration with the British high street brand back in March.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the designer revealed that her kids - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River - played a huge part in the design process.

"My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

The designer was shooting her latest collection for Next

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

The vibrant clothing collection for newborns and children up to six years has been designed and created exclusively with Next.