Jools Oliver stuns in new photo with lookalike daughter Daisy - and fans react The children's clothes designer shares five kids with Jamie Oliver

Jools Oliver had fans doing a double-take after she shared the most gorgeous photograph with her second eldest child, 18-year-old Daisy.

"Number 2," the 46-year-old wrote in the caption alongside a flower emoji. Many fans took to the comments section to discuss the similarities between the mother-and-daughter duo.

"You are so alike. I can't wait for a hug with mine it's been awful!" remarked one, while another stated: "You guys are the double of each other!" A third post read: "Spitting image of one another!"

Jools, who has been married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver since 2000, is a loving mother to daughters Poppy,19, Daisy and Petal, 11, as well as sons Buddy, ten, and little four-year-old River.

It's been a busy period for the Olivers, with Jamie announcing the details of his new book, called Together, and Jools launching a new fashion range for children.

Jools uploaded this sweet snap with daughter Daisy

She first released a collection of clothes in 2012 called Little Bird, and now the talented designer has teamed with Next to launch her latest collection.

The mum-of-five spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the range, sharing the role her kids play in her design process. "My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Jools and Jamie share five children together

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

It remains to be seen whether Jamie and Jools' children will follow in their footsteps, but their eldest son Buddy is already very accomplished in the kitchen!

