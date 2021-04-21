Kelly Osbourne makes major change to hair after relapse in sobriety The TV star looked incredible

Kelly Osbourne gave herself a glam makeover after admitting she has a "new outlook" on life following her recent relapse.

The 36-year-old was almost four years sober before she revealed in a candid video earlier this week that she had sadly given into her addictions.

But now that she is back on track in her sobriety, Kelly has opted for an image overhaul and swapped her choppy bob for glamourous, waist-length purple locks.

Posting on Instagram, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne looked stunning as she sat in a makeup chair pulling her best pout for the camera.

Wearing a simple black T-shirt, Kelly had a full face of glam makeup, including deep pink smokey eyes and matching nude lip.

Her new hair looked gorgeous styled into effortless-looking curls, and it appears Kelly has opted for extensions as her hair is much longer than her usual style.

Kelly looked gorgeous with her glamorous new hair

Kelly captioned the image: "New hair!! New outlook!!" Her fans were quick to gush over Kelly's beautiful new look, with one commenting: "Stunning! I adore your hair."

A second wrote: "OMG wow!!! Your hair!" A third added: "Wow! Hair goals."

Kelly took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week with a candid video in which she spoke about her recent relapse.

Kelly usually sports much shorter hair

Looking down the camera, Kelly told her 2.3 million followers: "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened.

"I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow," she added, with a smile. "But I've learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you."

Kelly marked three years of sobriety in August 2020 after a long history with drug and alcohol addiction.

In a previous interview with People, Kelly said that she first encountered drugs at 13, when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed.

