Dylan Dreyer reveals exciting family news amid pregnancy announcement The NBC star is expecting her third son with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer recently announced the happy news that she was expecting her third child, and over the weekend she had even more reason to celebrate.

The Today star was finally able to reunite with her mother following the pandemic restrictions, and was over the moon about it.

Taking to Instagram, the co-host shared a series of pictures from their time together, including a sweet image of them posing with Dylan's four-year-old son Calvin.

In the caption, Dylan wrote: "I haven’t seen my mom in WAY too long!!! What a perfect weekend making up for lost time!! Love you momma!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such a sweet photo of you all," while another wrote: "Moms and grandma's are the best." A third added: "Your mom looks fun!"

The popular presenter reunited with her parents for the first time since the start of the pandemic earlier in the month.

Dylan Dreyer reunited with her mother following her pregnancy news

The moment was extra-special as it was the second time that Dylan's youngest son Oliver, one, had met his grandparents.

Dylan announced her pregnancy news on the Today show earlier in the month.

Sitting in the studio surrounded by her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, Dylan said: "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore," she joked.

The TV star can't wait to welcome her third baby

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Savannah had the best response to the happy news, telling her co-star that the baby should be a girl. "I just want you to have a girl, but I bet it's a boy," she said.

Savannah proved to be correct, as later on in the show, Dylan announced the gender – revealing that she was indeed expecting her third son. Dylan's baby is due in November, and she can't wait to meet her baby.

