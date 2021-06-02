Jennifer Lopez returns to social media with video that sends fans wild J-Lo has been keeping a low profile following her split with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has been relatively quiet on social media over the past few days as reports of her romance with Ben Affleck continue to make headlines.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez stuns fans with new family photo amid Jennifer Lopez split

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker delighted fans on Tuesday after returning to Instagram with an uplifting post about a day that changed her life.

The award-winning singer shared footage from her debut album, On The 6, alongside an extract from an interview of the star talking about the story behind the name of the album.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together for good?

The mother-of-two wrote alongside the clip: "June 1st is always a happy day for me!

"It was the day I released my debut album On The 6. It changed my life forever… it’s taken me around the world and introduced me to the world of music and all of YOU.

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship in the wake of Bennifer

"Thank you for being with me still to this day!!! I love you so much!!!! Let me know below what your favorite song from the album is. "#CelebratingOnThe6 #linkinbio to stream."

Jennifer Lopez returned to social media with a celebratory video

Fans were quick to comment on the uplifting post, with one writing: "Yes! This album was so nostalgic for me," while another wrote: "I just love this album."

MORE: Ben Affleck makes rare comment about ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez

MORE: Ben Affleck 'supports' Jennifer Lopez at Vax Live following Alex Rodriguez split

A third added: "This whole album is so iconic and fire. My fav one has to be Let's Get Loud but it always changes."

On The 6 was released in 1999, and was the kick-start of Jennifer's incredible career in music.

The award-winning singer and Ben Affleck are reportedly back together

As well as a talented singer and performer, J-Lo is also a successful businesswoman, with her own fashion label and beauty brand under her belt.

It's been an eventful time for the star, who announced her separation from her fiancé of two years, Alex Rodriguez, back in April.

READ: Alex Rodriguez makes dig at Ben Affleck when asked about JLo reunion

MORE: Jennifer Garner supported by fans amid Bennifer rumours in new video

Since then, the star has been reported to have rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ben.

Jennifer split from Alex Rodriguez in April

Jennifer and Ben were photographed - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence earlier in the week after weeks of sightings in Los Angeles.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife's partner amid Jennifer Lopez split

READ: Jennifer Garner causes a stir with rare family photo

The 51-year-old was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind.

J-Lo with twins Emme and Max

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement in 2004.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes barbed dig at Ben Affleck

They are yet to publicly comment on the reports but have been pictured in recent weeks at Jennifer's Los Angeles home, Los Angeles hotels, and on a trip to Montana.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.