Madonna shares incredibly rare video of her father on his 90th birthday The star and her children headed to Michigan to celebrate with him

Congratulations to Silvio Ciccone, who celebrated his milestone 90th birthday this week. To mark the very special occasion, his daughter Madonna took to Instagram to share a lovely tribute.

The 62-year-old singer shared a throwback video taken during her Re-Invention World Tour back in 2004, and it showed Silvio praying ahead of the show's start.

"Heavenly father, thank you for the blessings you bestow on all of us, the life you have given us, the air we breathe, the people we spend our life with; give them strength to endure and to go on with their performance. Thank you for all your blessings, amen," he can be heard saying whilst holding hands with his daughter and the rest of her team.

Madonna later adds: "Dad, I'm going to swear no. Don't be upset, okay? We're gonna tear the roof off this [expletive] oooh!"

Captioning the clip, the mother-of-six wrote: "Heavenly Father (Dad) Thank you for giving me life... And all other Blessings you've bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G. #happybirthday #dad #prayer #reinventiontour."

The celebrations didn't stop there, however, as Madonna later revealed she and her children were heading over to Silvio's house to celebrate with him.

"On our way to grandpa's," she wrote alongside a picture of her daughters Stella and Estere sleeping on the back of a car.

The Material Girl singer then gave her 16 million fans a tour of her "Pappa's vineyard", and they would have no doubt been delighted by the cheeky appearance her daughter Lourdes made on the clip!

Madonna's father's vineyard is located in Leelanau County, Michigan, and as well as offering estate wines, it has an incredible wedding venue – a restored turn-of-the-century barn.