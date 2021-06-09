A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton takes break from social media following A&E visit due to vaccine The star shared a long message on her Instagram

Laura Hamilton is taking a break from social media after clarifying reports that she was "rushed" to A&E following her COVID-19 vaccine.

Taking to her Instagram, the A Place in the Sun star told her 129,000 followers: "Just wanted to do a little story post following all the messages I have received today...

Laura Hamilton reveals her daughter Talia's room

"I want to make it clear I was NOT rushed to A&E, I was advised to go to A&E after my second covid jab because I had a few blood spots on my stomach," she explained.

She continued: "Lots of people with ITP have reached out to me with concerns. I want to reassure you I am fine, and if you are an ITP sufferer just get some medical advice before you have the vaccine.

"I'm glad I've now had my second jab to protect myself and well as others. As always, the NHS are, and have been AMAZING!"

Laura Hamilton with her husband Alex and two kids, Rocco and Talia

She then announced her social media break, by writing: "I've decided to have a social detox and am taking a little break from social media for a while… Sending lots of love and well wishes! Laura xxx."

The 39-year-old's message comes just hours after the presenter revealed her A&E ordeal with fans.

"Was supposed to be @corinthialondon for a Breast Cancer Afternoon Tea… instead I'm in A&E after a reaction to the second covid jab!" she wrote alongside a picture of herself in the waiting room.

All was soon well though, as she later featured alongside Lucy Alexander in a video taken at the Corinthia, where the charity event was held.

The mother-of-two was diagnosed with ITP – Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura – a rare autoimmune disease, following the birth of her daughter in 2015. The blood condition is characterised by a decrease in the number of platelets and leads to excessive bruising.