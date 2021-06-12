Christine Lampard delights fans with rare family photo The family went on a small outing

With the UK weather actually being good for once, Loose Women star Christine Lampard wasted no time in getting her and the family out for a walk to enjoy the sunshine.

The mum-of-two and husband Frank Lampard took their family out for a small trip around the nearby countryside.

Christine posted a snap of the shadows the family had created, with hers, Frank's and the couple's daughter Patricia, aged two, being visible.

A shadow was not visible for the couple's new baby boy, Freddie, who was born back in March.

But there was a shadow of the family's dog, Minnie, and the Loose Women star joked that the pup was "overshadow[ing]" them.

"Minnie likes to overshadow," she jested in her caption, alongside an emoji of a dog.

Fans fell in love with the incredible snap, with This Morning star Holly Willoughby writing: "Awwwwwww," alongside a red heart emoji.

Christine joked about being "overshadowed" by her pet pooch

"Such a lovely family," another fan wrote, while a third commented: "Too cute!"

Christine announced the birth of Freddie on 15 March 2021 in an adorable post, showing her cuddling with her newborn.

In the caption, she gushed: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition... Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard."

Freddie was Christine's second child, with husband Frank being father to daughters Luna, aged 15, and Isla, aged 13, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

The couple confirmed their second pregnancy in a heartwarming post back in January. Alongside a snap showing her cradling her baby bump, the Loose Women star remarked: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

The star gave birth to her second child in March

"It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

Shortly after the announcement, Christine revealed her reservations about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, and how she felt about spending the majority of her pregnancy under lockdown restrictions.

"It's a strange time to be pregnant, as much as it is quite stressful because you are trying to take care of everything, yourself and this little baby," she explained on Loose Women.

"But on the flip side, you can't go out, you can't go partying, you don't feel like you are missing out on anything because none of your friends and family are doing it either.

"It is a bizarrely odd time to be pregnant but quite appropriate because no one else is enjoying themselves."

