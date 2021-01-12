Christine Lampard confirms second baby's due date - and it's sooner than we think! The pregnant Loose Women star opened up to the panel

Following the announcement of her second pregnancy, TV star Christine Lampard has opened up about her excitement of welcoming another child with husband Frank Lampard.

Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, the 41-year-old confirmed that she is due to give birth in April, which means she is now over the 20-week mark.

"I'm 20 weeks already," she shared. "April is when it is, early April. It's really not that far away. It will be here before we know it, we can't quite believe it!"

On why she chose the keep the news to herself until she was over 20 weeks along, she said: "It wasn't even that it was a big secret, most people that I know knew certainly but it was a lot to do with every time I went to do the little Instagram post, Boris [Johnson] would beat me to it and announce something dreadful on the news and it never felt like it was an appropriate moment to share a little bit of family happiness…

"Suddenly another week went by and you know what I am like anyway, I am very cautious and bit kind of low-key and no fuss. It sort of suited me to tick things along, to get to a point where you felt relatively safe, if you can do it at any point in a pregnancy. It just felt nice to get past the 12-week phase and then suddenly it was past 20 [weeks]."

Christine and Frank, 42, are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia. The former professional footballer is also a doting father to two daughters, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

The TV star shared this snap with fans to confirm the happy news

Despite her excitement, Christine is nervous about giving birth alone during the pandemic and talked about how she has experienced loneliness whilst being pregnant. "It's been lovely, it's a little bit of happiness within our family that's for sure in amongst the bleakness that had been the last year," she shared. "I have two very excited parents back in Northern Ireland that cannot wait."

The TV star added: "It's a strange time to be pregnant, as much as it quite stressful because you are trying to take care of everything, yourself and this little baby. But on the flip side, you can't go out, you can't go partying, you don't feel like you are missing out on anything because none of your friends and family are doing it either.

"It is a bizarrely odd time to be pregnant but quite appropriate because no one else is enjoying themselves."

Christine appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women to speak about her pregnancy

"It's a lot to do with the unknown, you don't quite know what the outcome is going to be, you just have to look after yourself as best you can," she said of giving birth during a pandemic. "Hospital appointments have changed, you can't bring people with you and stuff, and that's fine... that's what you have to do.

"I am sort of thinking ahead to April and what will happen at that point, hopefully the world will be a much better place. Ideally, I would like Frank alongside me, I don't want to do that on my own, and lots of women did have to do that the first time around. There is just a lot of uncertainty and you are just trying to be overly protective. I really do try to be as cautious as I possibly can... but it’s a bit lonely going to hospital appointments on your own all the time."

