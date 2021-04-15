Peter Andre sparks major fan reaction with hair transformation: photo

Peter Andre has gone for the chop! The father-of-four took to Instagram this week to reveal his post-lockdown haircut, courtesy of his brother Mike – and it certainly got fans talking.

Pete shared a collage of four photos to showcase his sharp new look, which features shaved sides and a longer length on top. "Finally…. Thanks brother Mike!" the 48-year-old wrote.

WATCH: Peter Andre treated to ultimate birthday surprise

"Love! Your hair looks amazing. Your brother's done a fabulous job," one follower commented, with a second writing: "Looking good Mr Andre." A number of fans noted how lucky Pete is to have a hairdresser in the family, with one joking: "I'm next Mike!"

Pete and his family have been making the most of the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK. Prior to his haircut, the singer and his wife Emily MacDonagh headed out with their children for a day out at Hampton Court.

Pete showed off his post-lockdown look on Instagram

Doctor Emily shared a series of sweet snapshots showing the couple enjoying time with their children, Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo, as well as Princess, 13, Pete's daughter from his previous marriage to Katie Price. The star's eldest child, 15-year-old Junior, decided to stay home to revise for his exams.

She told her followers: "It felt so amazing being able to go out and about the last couple of days seeing other people enjoying themselves in the sunshine. It feels like such a long time since we've been able to do that.

The family recently enjoyed a day out at Hampton Court

"There's still a way to go with easing restrictions but it feels like a little glimmer of hope. Spring is in the air!"

In November last year, Pete was asked whether he hoped to expand his brood further – but said that decision was down to his wife.

"That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us!" he told HELLO!. "She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."

