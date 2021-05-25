Peter Andre reveals surprising connection to Friends star David Schwimmer How did we not know this?

Peter Andre shared a surprising connection to Friends star David Schwimmer on Tuesday – and we did not see it coming!

The singer revealed that he had the pleasure of performing at David's wedding reception following his nuptials to former wife Zoë Buckman, 35, back in 2010.

Peter admitted that at first, he thought David's request was a "wind–up" after the American star asked to meet him at a London hotel.

"I know everyone is really excited about the Friends reunion, but I've actually never watched a single episode! Bizarrely, I did sing at David Schwimmer's wedding in 2010, though," Peter causally wrote in his column for New! Magazine.

"I got a call saying he wanted to meet me and I thought it was a wind-up. I went to a London hotel to meet him and we started talking and he said to me 'I'd love you to sing at our wedding.'"

Peter added: "And so I did. It was definitely strange seeing Thandie Newton and David Walliams in the same room, singing along to a song I never even knew they knew. It was wonderful."

David and Zoe split in 2017

While Peter keeps photos of the extraordinary day on his mantelpiece, sadly, David and Zoë are no longer together.

The former couple announced in April 2017 that they were "taking some time apart" and divorced later that year. However, they remain good friends and share daughter Cleo, ten.

David will next be seen alongside the rest of the Friends cast in the reunion special which airs on HBO and Sky on Thursday 27 May.

Fans of the iconic sitcom are thrilled to see the gang back together, given that production for the reunion - which was first announced over a year ago - has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

