Robin Roberts signed off from Good Morning America with some sad news on Tuesday when she revealed the tragic loss of someone very special .

The GMA presenter sat alongside her co-host, T.J Holmes, as they made the announcement which had fans welling up.

Robin paid tribute to a much-loved member of the team who passed away on Sunday and she shared the tribute on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "We have heavy hearts this morning and closed @goodmorningamerica with a tribute to Jim Sicile….a beloved and longtime member of the ABC and GMA family.

"Phenomenal photographer and so much more. Our thoughts are with his beautiful family and his wife Kathie."

Robin revealed Jim had been with ABC for more than four decades after starting out in the mailroom in the seventies.

Robin shared GMA's tribute on Instagram

Fans flooded Robin's feed with prayers and comments with one writing: "What a lovely tribute. I can only imagine how many amazing people work behind the scenes of your show. Thank you for reminding me - your audience." Another added: "May he rest in peace. Prayers for his family."

Jim died after battling lung cancer and Robin's tributes was just one of many for the much-loved cameraman.

His wife told ABC that his passion for his craft was so strong that he even had a plan for who would have his camera equipment once he passed.

The GMA team are close

He wanted that person to love photography and videography as much as he did.

It is not surprising that Robin wanted to send thoughts and prayers to Jim's family as she has forged some incredible bonds with people working on the show.

It was Robin who urged Amy Robach to have a mammogram live on their show back in 2013. The medical check-up saved her life as they discovered she had breast cancer.

She is also very close to fellow presenter, Michael Strahan, and their good friendship can't go unnoticed.

