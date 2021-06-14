Ginger Zee marks incredible family achievement with inspiring new photos The Good Morning America star marked a new achievement

Ginger Zee is always travelling for work, and her downtime is just as active!

The Good Morning America star enjoyed an action-packed vacation with her family last week, where she marked a new achievement with her husband Ben Aaron and children in the process.

The mother-of-two went on a hike up Sugarloaf Hill with Ben, and shared a joyous photo of herself after reaching the top.

While Ben comically lay on the ground next to his wife, Ginger posed with her fists clenched, showcasing her toned physique in the process.

The star looked phenomenal dressed in a red crop top, purple leggings and trainers, and had every reason to be proud of herself.

In the caption, she wrote: "@benaarontv isn't a hiker – but we made it! The kids too."

GMA's Ginger Zee marked a special achievement with her family

Fans were quick to comment on the post with congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Impressive Ginger!" while another wrote: "Good job guys!" A third added: "Love this! Well done."

Ginger also shared a sweet photo of her young sons, Adrian and Miles, cheering following the hike.

The TV star is often travelling for work and when she can, she brings her family with her.

Ginger with husband Ben Aaron

Earlier last week, the star was in Philadelphia, and posted a sweet picture of herself with Miles standing in front of a fountain, as she recalled her conversation with her toddler about the trip.

She wrote: "'I'm taking a vacation in SILLADELPHIA' Miles has been telling people... I rarely get to bring the kids for work trips but wait until you see where we are this morning... we could not leave them out."

The proud parent later went on to share a photo of herself with her children at the zoo.

Ginger hasn't been in the GMA studios since March 2020 as a result of her travel commitments, and fans are looking forward to the day she returns and joins the rest of her co-hosts.

The TV couple are doting parents to two sons

The star recently opened up about when she was likely to return to the ABC studios in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

A fan had asked her "When are you going to be back in the GMA studio?" Ginger replied alongside an image of herself in the studio with a confused expression on her face.

She explained in the caption: "This was from my last day in the studio in March 2020 and oddly that expression matches the answer to your question. I have no idea."

