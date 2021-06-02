Britney Spears wows in neon swimsuit and pink hair transformation The Toxic singer shared a video on Instagram

Britney Spears had her fans jumping for joy after posting a new video of herself on Instagram.

The Toxic singer looked amazing in a plunging neon green swimsuit, black cropped fur coat and a pair of white knee-high boots.

Britney also appeared to have undergone a hair transformation as she revealed her blonde locks had been dyed pink.

WATCH: Britney Spears films inside her palatial home

In the video, Britney performed a dance routine to Prince's hit Kiss, waving her arms about and flipping her hair, much to the delight of her followers.

Captioning the clip, Britney said: "As @JuliaRoberts says in Pretty Women… don't you just love @Prince???!!!"

Britney looked great in her neon swimsuit

Britney also shared a number of photos pre-video, pulling a variety of poses, including two snaps of herself from behind, just "for fun".

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "QUEEN! We love you!" A second said: "You are so beautiful," and a third added: "Britney I love your outfit!"

Britney's post comes shortly after she shared a sweet family photo with fans on Instagram and opened up about becoming a mother at the age of 24.

Britney often performs short dance routines in videos for Instagram

The 39-year-old shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline: Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.

Britney's throwback snap showed Jayden and Sean playing in a swimming pool with their mother, who was dressed in a bikini and sat on the side next to them.

In the caption, she wrote: "I had my babies very young … at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys… I really am a baby mamma!!!!"

Britney shared a sweet family throwback on Instagram

Her 30 million followers were quick to react, with one telling the star: "You're an amazing mother! I know your babies love you more than anything."

A second noted: "They flocked to u cuz you are you, sister friend!" And a third wrote: "And you do a fabulous job! You're an incredible person with a lot of weight on your shoulders. Keep killing it."

