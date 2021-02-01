Natalie Imbruglia shares incredibly rare photo of her baby son Max The Torn singer became a first-time mum in 2019

Natalie Imbruglia has been on cloud nine since becoming a first-time mum in October 2019. But she remains incredibly protective of her son, Max, and very rarely shares photos of her little boy on social media.

Fans were especially delighted, therefore, when Natalie shared an incredibly rare family snapshot on Instagram at the weekend.

The post was shared to document Natalie and Max's flight to the UK – and parents could certainly relate! The image sees Natalie sat on an airplane with a pained expression as little Max pulls on her hair. She joked: "24hrs will fly by… right? London bound."

"Movies, meals and merlot!" one fan suggested. "Good luck, safe travels xx." A second echoed: "Flown solo longhaul LON-SYD with a baby/toddler many times Nat…The answer is WINE ! So, yes it will 'fly by'."

A third said: "You're a pro momma! Give Max some cuddles x." And a fourth commented: "Lol! I've SO been there, somehow we get through it!"

Natalie shared a photo as she prepared to fly to London with son Max

In keeping with a number of other celebs, Natalie chose to keep Max's face hidden from the camera in order to protect his identity.

The Torn singer, 45, announced the news of Max's birth on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding her newborn’s hand and writing: "Welcome to the world… Max Valentine Imbruglia. My heart is bursting #myboy."

She had revealed the news of her pregnancy in July, and shared that she had turned to IVF and a sperm donor in order to conceive.

Natalie welcomed her baby boy in October 2019

"For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor – I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum!"

She finished with a string of emojis, including musical notes, a pregnant woman and a red heart.

