Demi Moore turns heads in white denim look in surprise TriBeCa appearance for BRATS

Demi Moore stunned in a surprise appearance at the TriBeCa Film Festival for the world premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS.

The actress showed up to the OKX Theater in a head-turning white sleeveless denim shirt with gold rivets and buttons, as well as a collar, and matching wide legged pants for a slick red carpet look, as she posed with her hands in her pockets.

© Kristina Bumphrey Demi Moore stuns in white denim look at BRATS premiere

She paired the simple look with statement-making Schiaparelli Trompe L'Oeil sneakers with golden toes. Her signature black hair was long, wavy and waist length, and she looked radiant as she smiled on the red carpet.

Demi caught up with St Elmo's Fire co-stars Ally Sheedy on the red carpet, as they supported fellow co-star Andrew McCarthy in directing BRATS. Jon Cryer, best known for the role of Duckie in John Hughes' Pretty in Pink, also made an appearance.

© Gary Gershoff Demi wore statement shoes along with the white look

David Blum, who wrote the infamous piece, also appeared at the premiere where he spoke to the actors about the legacy of the term.

The BRATS documentary examines the legacy of the Brat Pack, from how the term impacted the actors' careers, to how they impacted Hollywood.

© Gary Gershoff Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer attend the premiere

"It had professional ramifications," Andrew said to People. "The public embraced us, but the business reacted to it in a negative way."

Rob Lowe, an alum of St Elmo's Fire, described it the Brat Pack as changing "what entertainment is" in Andrew's film. "I'm not going to say we were The Beatles or anything, but..."

© Theo Wargo Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer and Andrew McCarthy all sat down with writer David Blum to discuss the documentary

Members of the so-called Brat Pack reportedly took issue with Blum's description of them. The writer himself has since expressed regret for the way he wrote the piece, after the members suggested that the negative connotations associated with the term stopped them from socializing together.

Ally would tell Susannah Gora in You Couldn't Ignore Me If You Tried: The Brat Pack, John Hughes, And Their Impact on a Generation, that the article "just destroyed" their friendship. "I had felt truly a part of something, and that guy just blew it to pieces."