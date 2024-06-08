Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore turns heads in white denim look in surprise TriBeCa appearance for BRATS
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Demi Moore turns heads in white denim look in surprise TriBeCa appearance for BRATS

Demi Moore joined fellow Brat Pack members and St Elmo's Fire stars ahead of the BRATS documentary release

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Demi Moore stunned in a surprise appearance at the TriBeCa Film Festival for the world premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS.

The actress showed up to the OKX Theater in a head-turning white sleeveless denim shirt with gold rivets and buttons, as well as a collar, and matching wide legged pants for a slick red carpet look, as she posed with her hands in her pockets. 

Demi Moore at the World Premiere of ABC News Studios' BRATS as part of Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater on June 7, 2024 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)© Kristina Bumphrey
Demi Moore stuns in white denim look at BRATS premiere

She paired the simple look with statement-making Schiaparelli Trompe L'Oeil sneakers with golden toes. Her signature black hair was long, wavy and waist length, and she looked radiant as she smiled on the red carpet.

Demi caught up with St Elmo's Fire co-stars Ally Sheedy on the red carpet, as they supported fellow co-star Andrew McCarthy in directing BRATS. Jon Cryer, best known for the role of Duckie in John Hughes' Pretty in Pink, also made an appearance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Demi Moore attends a screening of "BRATS" during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)© Gary Gershoff
Demi wore statement shoes along with the white look

David Blum, who wrote the infamous piece, also appeared at the premiere where he spoke to the actors about the legacy of the term.

The BRATS documentary examines the legacy of the Brat Pack, from how the term impacted the actors' careers, to how they impacted Hollywood.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer attend a screening of "BRATS" during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)© Gary Gershoff
Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer attend the premiere

"It had professional ramifications," Andrew said to People. "The public embraced us, but the business reacted to it in a negative way."

Rob Lowe, an alum of St Elmo's Fire, described it the Brat Pack as changing "what entertainment is" in Andrew's film. "I'm not going to say we were The Beatles or anything, but..."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Andrew McCarthy, David Blum and Marci Liro speak onstage the "BRATS" premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)© Theo Wargo
Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer and Andrew McCarthy all sat down with writer David Blum to discuss the documentary

Members of the so-called Brat Pack reportedly took issue with Blum's description of them. The writer himself has since expressed regret for the way he wrote the piece, after the members suggested that the negative connotations associated with the term stopped them from socializing together.

Ally would tell Susannah Gora in You Couldn't Ignore Me If You Tried: The Brat Pack, John Hughes, And Their Impact on a Generation, that the article "just destroyed" their friendship. "I had felt truly a part of something, and that guy just blew it to pieces."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more