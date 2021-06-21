Nicole Kidman embraces natural hair in celebratory photo with husband Keith Urban The Undoing star and country musician share daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman marked more than one celebration on Sunday – not only was it her birthday, but it was Father's Day too.

MORE: Keith Urban shares moving rare photo of daughters and wife Nicole Kidman

The Undoing star made sure to mark the special occasion on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to both her late father, and her husband Keith Urban.

The Hollywood actress posted a never-before-seen picture of herself embracing Keith outside in a field.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith surprise Keith Urban

What's more, Nicole – who usually straightens her hair – embraced her natural curls in the picture, which were scraped up in a bun.

MORE: Nicole Kidman celebrates joyous news with age-defying photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor just made a major change to his appearance

While the award-winning actress often changes up her hairstyles, it's only been in recent years, particularly during the pandemic, that she has been wearing her hair in waves again after years of altering it.

Nicole Kidman looked stunning as she embraced her natural curls in a cute selfie with Keith Urban

The Before I Go to Sleep star previously admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype again when it came to her locks.

MORE: Nicole Kidman pays bittersweet tribute to husband Keith Urban

MORE: Nicole Kidman receives incredible surprise from daughters during special celebration

"I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine.

The mother-of-four also told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

Nicole – who was born in Australia – is currently enjoying quality time there with her husband and their two youngest children, Sunday and Faith.

Nicole typically straightens her hair for red carpet appearances

The family have been Down Under for a year and are staying at their 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's grand home is in a league of its own

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares rare look inside bedroom - and it's huge!

It's been an incredible time for the actress, who has been able to spend quality time with her mum Janelle, sister Antonia, and her nieces and nephews.

The Undoing star has been embracing her curls more and more of late

The doting mum – who had been staying in Nashville for the first few months of the pandemic - previously gave an insight into how her family had been coping during the first lockdown in an interview published in HELLO! in August.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside monochrome living room in Australia

READ: Nicole Kidman's children following in their parents' footsteps - all we know

She said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.