Nicole Kidman announces joyous news with age-defying photo

Nicole Kidman announced some long-awaited news on Friday – and she is definitely her own best advertisement.

The Big Little Lies star looked gorgeous in a promo video for her new venture with CBD brand SeraLabs.

Nicole became the Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Business Partner for the health, beauty and wellness firm's new line, Seratopical Revolution in December.

Sharing the good news that the products are now available to the public, Nicole looked radiant in the clip as she gushed about the line while applying a number of different serums.

"I'm just so happy to finally be able to share these with everybody," she said. "Seratopical Revolution was something that I couldn't find, and when I couldn't find it I decided to create it! And we're going to make them available to everyone."

Captioning the clip, she added: "Here is @Seratopical Revolution. Enjoy!"

Nicole looked gorgeous in the promo for Seratopical Revolution

Fans were quick to react, with many in awe of Nicole's age-defying beauty. "The secret of staying young and beautiful," exclaimed one followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"You're so gorgeous!" said another. A third added: "Endless beauty," and a fourth said: "So gorgeous! You're more perfect every day."

Nicole's collaboration came about after she began using topical CBD treatments to help ease her pain after she suffered an ankle injury in 2019.

Nicole also helped create the products

She said in a statement last year: "The partnership with SeraLabs was an easy decision for me.

"With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products first-hand. I believe these products are a vital solution in health and wellness and Nancy [Duitch] and SeraLabs are a company I believe in. Joining them in this partnership is something I am very excited about!"

Seratopical Revolution is plant-based and alcohol-free and includes 'Radiant Face & Neck Serum', 'Clarity – Foaming Cleaner' and 'Freedom – Day & Night Moisturiser'.

