Britney Spears shares video with fans in wake of conservatorship denial The singer's dad has been in charge of her affairs since 2008

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a devastating blow on Wednesday when a judge refused her request.

The pop star has been fighting to get her dad removed from his role overseeing her affairs, which he has been in charge of since 2008.

But a US judge denied Britney's lawyer's request to end Jamie's conservatorship despite the singer's explosive testimony in court detailing how she was "afraid of her father".

Despite the agony of the situation, Britney took to Instagram on Wednesday with a message for fans.

Britney shared her video on the same day the judge denied her request

While she didn't address the legal drama, she sounded upbeat in her post.

Britney shared throwback video of herself dancing in a bikini and captioned it: "This was from the other day !!!! My first time dancing in heels in a while … my new lil project."

Fans flooded the comments with heartfelt messages saying how sorry they were for the judge's denial.

Britney and her dad in 2008

One wrote: "Just saw the judge denied your request. Absolutely ridiculous," and another added: "Free her," while many more said: "The judge did wrong!"

Although the legal proceedings will no doubt upset Britney, the ruling is not a response to her damning testimony against her dad.

Britney says she wanted to marry boyfriend Sam

She spoke for over 20 minutes via phone in court and made shocking claims that she had been drugged and forced to perform and that she had even been stopped from marrying her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and prevented from having more children.

"I just want my life back," she added.

