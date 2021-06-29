Reese Witherspoon puts her endless legs on display in plunging LBD The 45-year-old looks flawless!

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in everything she wears – but her latest glamorous outfit is one of our favorites! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her posing in a director's chair in a plunging LBD.

The figure-hugging dress certainly made the most of Reese's petite figure and her endless legs. She completed the look with a simple pair of black high heels and a delicate bracelet on her wrist. "Lights, camera, WIND! (looking at you @lonavigi)," she wrote, tagging her hairstylist in the process.

Reese, 45, is one of Hollywood's most stylish stars – but, like the rest of us, she spent the majority of her time wearing sweatpants during lockdown. And back in April she shared a very relatable tweet with her fans as she made a return to more restrictive clothing.

"Seriously thought I had appendicitis, then realized: I'm wearing pants with a waistband," the mom-of-two joked.

Reese's glam appearance comes after she gave her daughter's boyfriend the seal of approval just last week. Ava Phillippe posted a sweet selfie showing her and Owen Mahoney together as they posed at the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas – a place that's well-known for its nightly bat flights.

"The bats were feeling shy… so here's a pic of us instead," Ava, 21, captioned the photo. Her mom, Reese, was among the first to comment - and it's clear she's a big fan of the young couple. "[Love heart eyes emoji] These two," she sweetly wrote.

Reese with husband Jim and her three children

Reese shares Ava, 21, and her younger brother Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple met at her 21st birthday in 1997 and went on to tie the knot in June 1999 before announcing their split in 2007.

The Oscar-winner has been married to talent agent Jim Toth since March 2011 and together they share one son – eight-year-old Tennessee.