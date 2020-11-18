Kevin Clifton shares hilarious throwback and fans all say the same thing The former Strictly Come Dancing pro took competitions seriously!

Kevin Clifton surprised his fans this week with a rare photo from his dance competition days.

The former Strictly star took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he posted the snapshot, which showed him standing in a kitchen, wearing jeans with no top.

MORE: Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals who he wants to win this year

Kevin had his back to the camera with his head down, as one of his friends applied fake tan to his back with a thick brush.

The dancer captioned the picture: "Just getting @jeremypgarner to paint my tan on my back when I was a competition dancer [laughing emoji]."

However, several of his followers didn't initially grasp what they were looking at and thought that Kevin was having his back shaved!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Clifton reveals real reason why he left Strictly

The former presenter of What Not to Wear, Susannah Constantine, commented: "I thought you were being shaved for a second," and others agreed.

READ: Strictly's Neil Jones makes surprising revelation about Kevin Clifton

MORE: Kevin Clifton is every inch the ultimate boyfriend with cute 'behind-the-scenes' snap of Stacey Dooley

One wrote: "Oh on first look I thought he was shaving your back!"

A third chimed in: "I thought you were getting a shave at first look."

The 38-year-old's former Strictly co-star Katya Jones, meanwhile, simply commented: "Brilliant," adding a laughing emoji, and another fan added: "This is gold."

Kevin's photo sparked a lot of comments from fans

Kevin was a beloved member of the Strictly family for seven years before he announced his departure earlier this year.

He is one of the most successful dancers in the show's history, appearing in five finals and winning in 2018 with his now-girlfriend, broadcaster Stacey Dooley.

During a recent Instagram Live, a fan asked the star if he would ever return to the show, and although Kevin said he has no plans to do so, he made it clear he would "never say never to Strictly".

He went on: "I felt like I left at the right time.

"I've done seven years on the show and there are a lot of things that I do, I don't just do ballroom dancing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.