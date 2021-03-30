Nadia Sawalha was praised by her fans after she shared a video of herself in her underwear on Instagram.

The Loose Women star was raving about her "comfiest bra ever" as she panned the camera around every angle of her chest to make her point.

Nadia looked gorgeous in the black lace number as she discussed the importance of wearing the right bra.

The TV star even joked that her new lingerie is a hit with her husband Mark Adderley. "It's comfortable, it's supportive, it's really pretty – Mark loves it too," she said in the clip.

Captioning the video, which is an advert for No.1 Bra London, Nadia wrote: "Are you sitting comfortably? Right now have a really good think about whether your bra feels comfortable or not?

"The reason I’m asking you to do this is because you can get so used to an UNCOMFORTABLE bra that you don’t even realise your suffering!

Nadia's fans loved her confidence in her new video

"Now I KNOW what a comfy bra feels like I can’t believe I put up with wires digging in, rubbing, and squishing of my boobies!! Even if you have an A, B or C cup the wires still dig and all Boobs need comfort!"

Nadia's fans were quick to react to the clip, with one commenting: "I love that you're so comfortable in showing us this and that bra looks fantastic. I'm really going to invest in some as I can ever find a comfy bra... Thank you for sharing."

A second added: "What an amazingly beautiful real lady." And a third added: "Love you Nadia. You make me smile. And laugh. Not smiled or laughed in a long time."

Nadia raved about her 'comfiest bra ever'

This isn't the first time Nadia has posed in her underwear on Instagram. She previously channelled her inner Kim Kardashian and had fans in hysterics with a video of herself impersonating the KUWTK star.

Putting a fun spin on Kim's SKIMS shapewear brand, Nadia joked in the caption: "My new Skids briefs are giving me life!! I feel so 'snatched', so 'DoMessstic Goddess', so 'perfect'. How are YOU feeling girls???"

