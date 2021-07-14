Nicole Kidman looks unrecognisable in throwback photo as she reveals natural hair The Australian actress had reason to celebrate this week

Nicole Kidman took a sweet trip down memory lane on Wednesday in celebration of her younger sister's birthday. The actress had an incredibly close bond with sibling Antonia – and it stems all the way back to their childhood.

Nicole, 54, posted a brilliant throwback photo of the pair together on her Instagram account, much to the delight of fans.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and sister Antonia have the closest sibling bond!

The snapshot shows Nicole towering over her sister – her junior by three years – dressed in yellow shorts, a blue T-shirt and a red and white baseball cap. Her natural auburn curls can be seen around her shoulders as she smiles for the camera.

Antonia, meanwhile, is beaming in the photograph, dressed in a similar outfit to her big sister.

Nicole shared the sweetest throwback photo in celebration of Antonia's birthday

"To my darling sister - Happy Birthday, love sharing this life with you," Nicole captioned the family photo.

Nicole and Antonia are the children of Anthony Kidman – a psychologist - and Janelle, and they grew up together in Melbourne. While Nicole went on to pursue an acting career, Antonia found success as a journalist and a television presenter.

The sisters are incredibly close

The sisters are incredibly close – so much so that Antonia and her children previously moved in with Nicole while her husband Keith Urban was at their home in America.

"I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to The New York Times. "I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Nicole shares two daughters with husband Keith Urban

Nicole is a proud mum of four children; she shares Bella, 28, and Connor, 26, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, ten, with country singer Keith.

Antonia, meanwhile, has six children. She welcomed daughters Lucia and Sybella and sons Hamish and James with her first husband Angus Hawley. In 2010 she married Craig Marran and they went on to welcome two boys, Nicolas and Alexander.

