Billie Eilish’s stunning new transformation will transfix you It's unlike anything you've seen from her before.

Billie Eilish is turning heads in a way you’ve never seen before.

The Grammy-winning singer, who often opts for oversized tops, baggy pants, and colorful streaks in her hair, went full blonde bombshell in a stunning new transformation for the June cover of British Vogue.

Billie gave us total Marilyn Monroe and Bridgerton vibes in the dreamy photoshoot, in which her platinum blonde locks were coiffed into soft, bouncy curls as she struck a fierce pose in a Gucci satin corset top paired with a matching satin and lace skirt on the cover.

The ensemble topped a lace and satin pair of bra and panties by Agent Provocateur, and Billy finished the look with Atsukokudo long latex gloves that coordinated with the ensemble.

Inside the mag, Billie posed in more stunning looks, including an Alexander McQueen corset dress complete with a draped skirt paired with Vivienne Westwood heels designed by Andreas Konthaler.

The 19-year-old Bad Guy singer’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the British Vogue shoot, with Bella Hadid writing, "Billieeee" (that response along got over 31,000 likes). Country singer Maren Morris, also chimes in writing "I -" and adding fire emojis.

Billie told the mag she felt "more like a woman" after transforming for the shoot

It was a look no one had seen from Billie before, so it was easy to see why Maren was speechless. "Are you kidding me", one follower wrote, while another added, "omg obsessed".

It took four dye sessions to turn Billie’s jet black and green hair she’s rocked for the last 18 months into the platinum blonde hue we see now, according to the magazine.

The singer said she was "ready for it to suck", but the transformation was exactly the opposite. "I feel more like a woman, somehow," she went on after seeing the results.

The music star wanted to channel a "classic, old-timey pin-up" look and was inspired by “Betty Brosmer, Horst’s illusionist beauty shots and the stockinged models of Elmer Batters."

"I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all," she told British Vogue. "Y’know, besides when I’m alone."

Billie predicted critics would have quite a bit to say when the cover was revealed, given the body-positive mantras she’s known for. "If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?", she thought they would say.

"My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she said. "It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, [expletive] it – if you feel like you look good, you look good."

That perspective is one big reason why Billie’s fans love her - and we love it too.

