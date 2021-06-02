Michelle Obama shares unearthed school photo to mark special occasion

Michelle Obama took a trip down memory lane at the start of the week, as she reminisced about her time as a student.

Barack Obama's wife took to Instagram to share an incredible throwback photo of herself as a young graduate, as she congratulated the class of 2021.

In the photo, the mother-of-two rocked a short bob, and looked almost identical to her daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Alongside the image, the Becoming author wrote about the importance of education and reminisced about her own time as a student.

She began: "Congratulations, class of 2021!"

"From navigating virtual learning to finding new ways to develop relationships with teachers and classmates—while somehow submitting your assignments on time—you overcame so much this year with grace and humor.

Michelle Obama shared a throwback graduation photo to celebrate the class of 2021

"You should be incredibly proud of everything you’ve accomplished. When I think about how you must be feeling right now, I am reminded of my own experience as a younger woman, just getting started as an adult.

"The excitement I felt was often accompanied by doubts and worries. I still remember all those questions I kept asking myself. Am I good enough? Am I smart enough? Can I do this?

"Over time, I proved to myself that the answer to all of these questions was 'yes.'

Michelle Obama with husband Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha

"But I’ll be honest: It wasn't easy to do. And I know that while you’re getting ready to take that next step, so many of you might be feeling some of that, too."

Michelle – who graduated with a degree from Princeton University, and later Harvard University – went on to share her wisdom with new graduates.

She wrote: "So what I want to say to you is this: In a year when so much of society—so much of humanity—slowed down for a bit, you all pushed yourselves harder.

"In a year defined by so much difficulty and loss, you never gave up or called it quits. Instead, you studied. You marched. You kept one another safe. And you took those first steps toward building a brighter future not just for yourselves but for all of us."

Michelle has had an incredible career since graduating

The former FLOTUS ended her post by writing: "So I just want you to know that I am so, so proud of you.

"Because after what we’ve seen this year, I know you will get through whatever life throws at you. Because guess what? Life threw an awful lot at you. And you didn’t blink.

"I hope you’ll tell me about your own experiences, too—send me a photo of your graduation day or shout out another graduate using #DearGrad and #ReachHigher!

Malia and Sasha are both studying at university

"Congratulations again, graduates. I’ll be rooting for you in the months and years ahead."

Michelle's own daughters are both studying at university themselves – with Malia at Harvard, and Sasha at the University of Michigan.

