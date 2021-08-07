Nicole Kidman leaves fans open-mouthed as she shares photos for bittersweet reason The star looked so different

Nicole Kidman's infamous long locks were nowhere to be seen on Saturday when she shared a series of photos of herself with a very different look.

The Undoing actress was feeling emotional when she took to Instagram with images that blew her fans away.

Nicole looked incredible in the snapshots posted to social media as she rocked a chic wavy bob and several sultry poses.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares top beauty secret with fans

The star shared the professional photos to pay tribute to photographer, Herb Ritts, who took the iconic images.

She simply captioned the heartfelt post: "Remembering Herb @HerbRitts," and the black-and-white images were a hit with her fans.

"Timeless classic beauty," wrote one, while another added: "You look so amazing. OMG," and a third said: "Oh. My God. Nicole Kidman. Hottest evergreen beauty."

Nicole paid tribute to late photographer Herb Ritts

The comments flooded in with strings of heart and shocked face emojis too.

Herb tragically passed away in December 2002 from complications from pneumonia at the age of 50. The American fashion photographer was HIV-positive which left his immune system compromised.

Nicole was clearly feeling nostalgic about the photos when she chose to post them to remember Herb.

Nicole recently stunned with a gorgeous white outfit

The mother-of-one is currently counting down the days until her new series, Nine Perfect Strangers, is released.

She recently shared some new photos of herself reading the script and once again amazed her followers with her ethereal appearance.

Nicole was dressed in a low-cut, flowing white dress featuring a leg split and lace detailing and her long hair was worn in a pretty updo.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and will premiere on Hulu on August 18. It will be available in the UK and worldwide (excluding the US and China) on 20 August on Amazon Prime Video.

