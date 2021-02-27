Meet Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin's fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin is best known for his on-screen partnership with fellow Geordie presenter Declan Donnelly. But away from the cameras, the funny man has recently found love again following his split from Lisa Armstrong.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett...

Anne-Marie, 43, has worked as a personal assistant for many years and was employed by the same London-based management company as Dec's wife Ali Atsall. In 2017, she started working closely with Ant and was appointed his PA.

The same year Anne-Marie divorced her husband John. While not much is known about her previous relationship or their reasons for separating, the former couple share two young daughters which they continue to co-parent.

In 2018, shortly after it was announced that Ant's marriage to Strictly Come Dancing make up artist Lisa had come to an end, Anne-Marie was photographed outside Ant's home, sparking rumours of a possible romance. In June that year, news then broke that Ant and his former PA had struck up their relationship following a break from his career after his drink-driving conviction.

A year later, Ant explained to The Sun that neither were looking for love following the breakdown of their respective nuptials and were just surprised as anyone when they got together. "We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship," he said. "But then we were like 'This felt so good, why deny it.'"

The Saturday Night Takeaway star popped the question in December 2020 and opened up about the festive proposal to Digital Spy earlier this year. "It was a lovely way to end the year. I'm a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

