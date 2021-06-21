Salma Hayek delights fans with rare family photo of husband and daughter The actress has been happily married since 2009

Salma Hayek was among the many famous faces sharing family photos in celebration of Father's Day on Sunday. The 54-year-old star posted the sweetest snapshot of husband Francois-Henri Pinault with their daughter Valentina in honour of the event – much to the delight of her fans.

The throwback snapshot shows the French billionaire carrying Valentina in his arms and smiling at the little girl. Salma captioned the image: "#happyfathersday #felizdiadelpadre #joyeusefetedesperes."

MORE: Salma Hayek reveals surprising truth behind stunning bikini pictures

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek pole dances in the middle of a restaurant

Salma and Francois-Henri announced their engagement in March 2007 and welcomed daughter Valentina in September 2007. They were married on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris.

READ: The heartbreaking story behind Salma Hayek's brother's car crash

MORE: Salma Hayek shares nude picture taken in 'the good old days' – fans react

Salma spoke about their relationship in an interview with Allure and sweetly revealed: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me."

Salma shared a sweet throwback photo in celebration of Father's Day

She also made a surprising revelation about being married to one of the richest men in the world.

READ: Salma Hayek opens up about her battle with COVID-19 – 'Doctors begged me to go to hospital'

MORE: Salma Hayek shares gorgeous baby bump picture with fans

She said that before the couple tied the knot, she had told Francois: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

The star has been happily married since 2009

"And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.' Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns fans as a blonde in captivating new video – and she looks so different!

RELATED: Salma Hayek's iconic hairstyle looks totally different in must-see throwback photo

Salma also enjoys a very close relationship with her teenage daughter – her only child. Shortly after the first lockdown, the star spoke to the Telegraph about how 13-year-old Valentina was coping.

The couple are proud parents to daughter Valentina

She admitted: "Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Asked who Valentina most takes after in an earlier interview with People magazine, Salma replied: "I think she is more like him and he thinks she is more like me. I think she looks like him and he thinks she looks like me!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here