Rachel Riley is Countdown's queen of maths, and the star has announced that she will be releasing a new book to help adults with the subject.

At Sixes and Sevens is due to be released in October and will see the 35-year-old tackling some of the harder parts of maths to make them more accessible.

WATCH: Rachel Riley thrills fans with surprise announcement

Part of the synopsis reads: "Discover how to divide and conquer, make your decimal debut, become a pythagoras professional and so much more with these easy-to-learn tips and tricks.

"Packed full of working examples, fool-proof methods, quirky trivia and brainteasers to try from puzzle-pro Dr Gareth Moore, this book is an absolute must-read for anyone and everyone who ever thought maths was 'above' them.

"Because the truth is: you can do it. What's more, it can be pretty fun too!"

Rachel confirmed the news on Tuesday in a video on Instagram, saying: "I am very excited to announce that I have written a book.

"It's called At Sixes and Sevens and it's a maths book for adults who lack a little bit of confidence in the maths department and need an extra hand."

The star looked stunning as she made the announcement

She added: "I will be taking you by the hand and leading you every step of the way. It's a fun maths book, so there's more references to football, cocktails and even vejazzles than you might expect.

"It's out at the end of October and I hope you might get something from it."

At Sixes and Sevens by Rachel Riley, £14.99, Amazon

Rachel looked incredibly elegant as she made the announcement, standing in a beautiful multicoloured dress and wearing some pink lipstick.

Her many fans were thrilled with the announcement, as one said: "Rachel congratulations on your new book I'll be getting it when it comes out. Thank you."

Another added: "Great idea. Well done," and a third posted: "Well done Rachel."

The star is expecting her second child

Not only does Rachel have her upcoming book to be excited about, but she set to welcome her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev.

But as she reaches the final stages of her pregnancy, she shared an incredibly relatable story, as she explained she was suffering from "pregnancy throat burn".

"It's that time again. Four months left of pregnancy throat burn but at least I have somewhere to keep my tablets," she remarked whilst showing a bottle of TUMS Assorted Berries resting on her blossoming bump.

Her followers were quick to sympathise - with many being able to relate. "I remember that feeling! I had tubs of those things everywhere... Car, bedside table, kitchen… Every so often I find hidden tubs and shudder at the memory! Good luck for the next few months," said one.

