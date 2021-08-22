Ginger Zee left hilariously caught off guard in home video with husband Ben Aaron Happens to us all, Ginger!

Ginger Zee is usually considered one of the smartest people on the set of Good Morning America, someone who's always on top of the news and everything going on around her.

However, everyone has their moments of being caught unaware, and she experienced one of her own in front of her husband, Ben Aaron.

Ben shared a clip on his Instagram where he went up to his wife as she stood in their kitchen calmly eating an apple.

He then said, "You got a Pink Floyd t-shirt on. Name one Pink Floyd song," which left Ginger momentarily stumped.

At that point, all she could respond with was, "Something 'bout a wall," inadvertently messing up the song Another Brick in the Wall, which sent the couple into hysterics.

Ben just replied, "Great. Poser. Poser, everybody," and posted the clip with the caption, "The new Pink Floyd song: Something Bout A Wall. @ginger_zee."

Ginger couldn't recollect a Pink Floyd song when her husband spontaneously approached her

Fans were quick to comment with strings of laughing emojis and many related to Ginger, with one writing, "That's close enough to wear the shirt. Lol."

Another excused her by saying, "Who cares she was AH-MAZING ON 100,000 PYRAMID," and a third added, "Looks good on you Ginger. Be nice Ben!"

However, there were several who related more to the other side and shared stories of similar incidents where they were the Ben in the scenario.

One follower commented, "I did the same thing when my teenage daughter bought a Beatles shirt! She didn't know any," and another saying, "Hahaha I just did this to my husband while he was wearing a Kiss shirt!"

Ginger shared the clip on her Instagram Story with a sticker on top of her face that said, "Why tho."

The GMA journalist collected a drove of new fans with her performance on The Pyramid

GMA's chief meteorologist had a moment to display her smarts recently, though, when she made an appearance on The Pyramid and left fans singing her praises with her stellar showing.

