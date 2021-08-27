Ben Shephard and wife Annie show off their summer glow in rare loved-up picture The couple have been married for 17 years

Ben Shephard rarely posts pictures with his wife of 17 years, Annie. So, this week has been a real joy for fans who have been delighted to several snaps of the couple taken during their summer holiday.

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare picture of grown-up sons – 'It's a miracle'

On Thursday, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a stunning selfie of the pair, and couldn't help but gush about the mother of his two sons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard updates fans on recovery following shock accident

"Not quite sure how/why she puts up with me but very glad she does! Hopefully, this'll make up for the grief I got for posting the hard helmet pic #mrss," he cheekily captioned the post, which referred to a picture he posted earlier this week of Annie wearing a helmet during a trip on an RYA powerboat.

READ: Ben Shephard admits to crying 'so much' on air for sweet reason

SEE: Tipping Point's Ben Shephard's family home is not what it seems

Friends and fans of the star rushed to comment on the snap, with many simply leaving red heart emojis.

A tanned Ben and Annie pose for a selfie

"Love you two," added Natalie Pinkham, whilst Lorraine Kelly remarked: "Lovely pic. Gorgeous couple."

A third complimented Annie, writing: "She has always been gorgeous... going back to emap days. Always pure class," and a fourth said: "Love you both and your tans."

Prior to the loved-up snap, the 46-year-old shared a beautiful close-up picture of his wife Annie.

The family have spent the week in Devon

The beautiful photo sees the interior designer looking into the distance whilst posing in front of a gorgeous coastal backdrop. The family-of-four spent the week in Salcombe in Devon.

In the caption, Good Morning Britain host Ben remarked: "She may look great in a wet suit and hard helmet coasteering - but she scrubs up ok out of the water too! Mrs S may not have had her @fortnums flask but the @salcombegin was on tap!"

Ben tied the knot with his long-time love back in 2004 and the couple went on to welcome two sons: Sam, 16, and Jack, 14. His family has been supporting him during his recovery from surgery after he fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL back in June.