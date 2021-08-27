﻿
ben-shephard-loved-up-annie

Ben Shephard and wife Annie show off their summer glow in rare loved-up picture

The couple have been married for 17 years

Andrea Caamano

Ben Shephard rarely posts pictures with his wife of 17 years, Annie. So, this week has been a real joy for fans who have been delighted to several snaps of the couple taken during their summer holiday.

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare picture of grown-up sons – 'It's a miracle'

On Thursday, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a stunning selfie of the pair, and couldn't help but gush about the mother of his two sons.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Ben Shephard updates fans on recovery following shock accident

"Not quite sure how/why she puts up with me but very glad she does! Hopefully, this'll make up for the grief I got for posting the hard helmet pic #mrss," he cheekily captioned the post, which referred to a picture he posted earlier this week of Annie wearing a helmet during a trip on an RYA powerboat.

READ: Ben Shephard admits to crying 'so much' on air for sweet reason

SEE: Tipping Point's Ben Shephard's family home is not what it seems

Friends and fans of the star rushed to comment on the snap, with many simply leaving red heart emojis.

ben-shephard-and-annie

A tanned Ben and Annie pose for a selfie

"Love you two," added Natalie Pinkham, whilst Lorraine Kelly remarked: "Lovely pic. Gorgeous couple."

A third complimented Annie, writing: "She has always been gorgeous... going back to emap days. Always pure class," and a fourth said: "Love you both and your tans."

Prior to the loved-up snap, the 46-year-old shared a beautiful close-up picture of his wife Annie.

ben-shephard-wife-anne-holiday

The family have spent the week in Devon

The beautiful photo sees the interior designer looking into the distance whilst posing in front of a gorgeous coastal backdrop. The family-of-four spent the week in Salcombe in Devon.

In the caption, Good Morning Britain host Ben remarked: "She may look great in a wet suit and hard helmet coasteering - but she scrubs up ok out of the water too! Mrs S may not have had her @fortnums flask but the @salcombegin was on tap!"

Ben tied the knot with his long-time love back in 2004 and the couple went on to welcome two sons: Sam, 16, and Jack, 14. His family has been supporting him during his recovery from surgery after he fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL back in June.

More on:

More about ben shephard

More news