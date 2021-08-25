Ginger Zee's sports bra and shorts put her toned physique front and center Show off that work!

Ginger Zee knows how to put in the effort, whether she's delivering the most heartbreaking news on Good Morning America, or leaving it all on the yoga mat.

The journalist really gave fans an impressive taste of the latter with her newest selfie.

GMA's chief meteorologist showed off her insanely toned physique in a new picture she shared on her Instagram.

She wore a matching workout set, consisting of a red sports bra and a pair of shorts, as she scrunched her face in preparation for her run.

In the caption, she wrote, "Raise your hand if you still mentally reference the distance left in a run to your high school track?!

"I'm always like — that's only one more lap… meanwhile it's a straightaway. That's called an imprint I believe #running #track #mentalimprint," she concluded.

Ginger's toned physique left many feeling inspired

Fans were suitably quite in awe of Ginger's incredible abs and also related to her specific workout story, with one commenting, "Yes! Haha thought I was the only one!"

Another wrote, "Haha. Funny I do that all the time. You're phenomenal Ginger!! You also look great," and a third also said, "Looking good Ginger!" Many others sent some running man and strong arm emojis her way as well.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant has made several impressive statements with her fitness journey and physical prowess.

Just recently, she shared another moment of hers when she dived into a poolside yoga routine that really wasn't for the faint-hearted.

The journalist gave fans something to talk about with her impressive yoga routine

Ginger was dressed in a strappy, string bikini and bright orange shorts as she practiced some moves at her beautiful home.

She captioned the post, "Yoga is a PRACTICE not a perfection. That's for sure. For all the perfection you think you see today- watch me fall, and love that part too! Thanks to @rossrayburnyoga who always brings me along for a beautiful practice."

