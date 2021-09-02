Kelly Ripa unveils unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is currently on vacation

Kelly Ripa is currently enjoying a staycation in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is spending lots of time on the beach, and shared a fun before-and-after photo on Wednesday night during her evening stroll.

The mom-of-three looked almost unrecognisable in the 'after' photo after applying a makeup filter.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up bizarre rumours in vacation video with Mark Consuelos

The Hope and Faith actress had heavy mascara and a bronzed foundation base, as well a nude lipstick. In the caption, she joked: "Spot the difference?"

The star is enjoying her break ahead of Live's next season.

Kelly shared the news on Instagram by sharing a newspaper clipping revealing that the new season launch will start on 6 September.

Kelly Ripa shared a fun before-and-after beach photo

She wrote: "Secret's out. Monday 9/6 season premiere of @livewithkellyandryan. Let's get torch'd."

The star has been hosting Live since 2001, and is an executive producer along with her co-host Ryan Seacrest and Michael Gelman.

Kelly is in The Hamptons with her husband Mark Consuelos, and the couple are getting used to their new way of life after becoming empty nesters.

The TV star shared some exciting Live news

Last month their youngest son Joaquin went off to Michigan to enroll on a wrestling programme. This was a big change for the family, as Kelly and Michael's oldest children Lola and Michael both studied far closer to home in New York.

Michael – who is an aspiring actor – recently appeared on Live to talk about the upcoming change, and told Kelly's co-host Ryan that his mom would be just fine.

"She already adopted a dog, so she's already been preparing," he joked.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are now empty nesters

Back in 2019, Kelly admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had an idea of how she'd spend her days when her kids had all moved out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked. I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

